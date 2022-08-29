University of Michigan in Ann Arbor ranked No. 4 college with best student life in America

6/24/08 University of Michigan campus in the summer.

ANN ARBOR – University of Michigan was recently ranked the No. 4 college in America with the best student life for 2023 by Niche.

The rankings and review site bases its rankings on statistics from the U.S. Department of Education and student reviews.

“Top-ranked colleges have a positive, fun, and friendly student culture and a vibrant campus community,” reads Niche’s website.

U-M Ann Arbor was also ranked by Niche this year as the No. 2 public university and the No. 2 best big college in America. U-M’s overall Niche grade is an A+.

Here’s how it scores in the following categories:

Academics: A+

Diversity: A+

Athletics: A+

Professors: A+

Dorms: B+

Student life: A+

Value: A+

Campus: A

Party scene: A+

Location: A

Campus food: A

Safety: B

According to Niche, U-M has an acceptance rate of 26%.

Here are the top 10 best colleges for student life for 2023, according to Niche:

University of Southern California

University of Georgia

University of California - Los Angeles

University of Michigan - Ann Arbor

Vanderbilt University

University of Wisconsin - Madison

Florida State University

University of Virginia

Penn State

The University of Alabama

For the complete list, click here.

To read student reviews and see more data about U-M, visit its page on Niche.com.