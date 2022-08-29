University of Michigan in Ann Arbor ranked No. 4 college with best student life in America

ANN ARBOR – University of Michigan was recently ranked the No. 4 college in America with the best student life for 2023 by Niche.
The rankings and review site bases its rankings on statistics from the U.S. Department of Education and student reviews.
“Top-ranked colleges have a positive, fun, and friendly student culture and a vibrant campus community,” reads Niche’s website.
U-M Ann Arbor was also ranked by Niche this year as the No. 2 public university and the No. 2 best big college in America. U-M’s overall Niche grade is an A+.
Here’s how it scores in the following categories:
- Academics: A+
- Diversity: A+
- Athletics: A+
- Professors: A+
- Dorms: B+
- Student life: A+
- Value: A+
- Campus: A
- Party scene: A+
- Location: A
- Campus food: A
- Safety: B
According to Niche, U-M has an acceptance rate of 26%.
Here are the top 10 best colleges for student life for 2023, according to Niche:
- University of Southern California
- University of Georgia
- University of California - Los Angeles
- University of Michigan - Ann Arbor
- Vanderbilt University
- University of Wisconsin - Madison
- Florida State University
- University of Virginia
- Penn State
- The University of Alabama
For the complete list, click here.
To read student reviews and see more data about U-M, visit its page on Niche.com.