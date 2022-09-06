64º

All About Ann Arbor

Second annual A2 Artoberfest returning to Ann Arbor’s Kerrytown District

Event to take place Oct. 8-9

Meredith Bruckner, Community News Producer, All About Ann Arbor

Tags: Ann Arbor, Ann Arbor Art Fair, A2 Artoberfest, Art, Artist, Artwork, Ann Arbor Events, Ann Arbor Summer Art Fair, The Guild of Artists and Artisans, Washtenaw County
Fairgoers stroll at A2 Artoberfest on Fourth Avenue in Ann Arbor on Oct. 9, 2021. (Meredith Bruckner)

ANN ARBOR – After a successful first year, A2 Artoberfest will return to town this fall.

The art fair is presented by the Guild of Artists & Artisans, the organization that runs the Ann Arbor Summer Art Fair.

Spanning Fourth Avenue from the downtown area to Kerrytown, fairgoers can enjoy browsing and shopping work from roughly 75 jury-selected fine artists on Oct. 8 and 9.

An artist's booth at the inaugural A2 Artoberfest on Oct. 9, 2021. (Meredith Bruckner)

Street parking and parking structures are located conveniently around the event. The Guild recommends parking in the structure at Ann and Ashley streets or the Fourth Ave. and Washington structure.

The event celebrates the spirit of the Ann Arbor Summer Art Fair on a smaller scale with entertainment, food trucks, craft beer and cider -- and cooler temperatures than the main event.

Mugs for sale at the inaugural A2 Artoberfest on Oct. 9, 2021 in Ann Arbor. (Meredith Bruckner)

For more information about the event, visit www.A2Artoberfest.org. Event organizers will also be posting updates on the event’s Facebook page.

Copyright 2022 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Meredith has worked for WDIV since August 2017 and was voted one of Washtenaw County's best journalists in 2019 by eCurrent's readers. She covers the community of Ann Arbor and has a Master's degree in International Broadcast Journalism from City University London, UK.

email