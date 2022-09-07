Sunday in the Park returns to Ann Arbor to benefit ALS research

ANN ARBOR – Active Against ALS will be hosting its free annual fundraising event called Sunday in the Park on Sept. 18 to raise awareness for the disease and to raise funds for ALS research.

ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease, is a neurological condition that affects the nerve cells that control voluntary muscle movements. The disease gets worse over time and there is currently no cure and no effective treatment.

From 2-4:30 p.m. at Burns Park, community members of all ages are invited to enjoy fitness workshops, arts and crafts, corn hole, and obstacle course and more.

Raffle items at the event will include an Apple Watch and gift cards to several are restaurants and businesses.

Food truck Shimmy Shack will be on site selling vegan fare as well as grilled hot dogs, brats and baked goods.

A silent auction at the event will feature items like a Zingerman’s BAKE! class, a weekend at the Inn at Bay Harbor, a week at a Lake Michigan cottage and more.

“We invite the entire community to join us for a fun-filled afternoon at Burns Park to learn more about ALS while raising much needed funds for research,” Anne Gilbert, Event Chair for Sunday in the Park, said in a release.

For more information, visit the event’s website.