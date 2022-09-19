University of Michigan No. 3 public university in U.S., according to rankings

The Center for Campus Involvement at University of Michigan welcomes about 4,000 students to campus with Escapade, an evening of food, fun and performances.

ANN ARBOR – The University of Michigan has been named the No. 3 public university in the nation by U.S. News & World Report.

The ranking site’s 2022-23 Best Colleges list was released on Sept. 12 and U-M held the same position as last year. It was also ranked the 25th best university overall amid both private and public schools.

U-M tied with New York University, University of Southern California and University of Virginia for the No. 25 spot.

Here are the top five public universities for 2022-23, according to USNWR:

University of California, Berkeley

University of California, Los Angeles

University of Michigan - Ann Arbor

University of Virginia

University of Florida

To determine the rankings, USNWR considers the following weighted factors:

Graduation and retention rates

Social mobility

Graduation rate performance

Undergraduate academic reputation

Faculty resources for 2021-2022 academic year

Student selectivity for the Fall 2021 entering class

Financial resources per student

Average alumni giving rate

Graduate indebtedness

“Only academic data from our surveys and reliable third-party sources are used to calculate each ranking factor,” reads USNWR’s site. “This means for better or for worse, we do not factor nonacademic elements like social life and athletics; we do not conduct unscientific straw polls for use in our computations; and schools’ ranks are not manipulated to coddle business relationships.”

