University of Michigan No. 3 public university in U.S., according to rankings

ANN ARBOR – The University of Michigan has been named the No. 3 public university in the nation by U.S. News & World Report.
The ranking site’s 2022-23 Best Colleges list was released on Sept. 12 and U-M held the same position as last year. It was also ranked the 25th best university overall amid both private and public schools.
U-M tied with New York University, University of Southern California and University of Virginia for the No. 25 spot.
Here are the top five public universities for 2022-23, according to USNWR:
- University of California, Berkeley
- University of California, Los Angeles
- University of Michigan - Ann Arbor
- University of Virginia
- University of Florida
To determine the rankings, USNWR considers the following weighted factors:
- Graduation and retention rates
- Social mobility
- Graduation rate performance
- Undergraduate academic reputation
- Faculty resources for 2021-2022 academic year
- Student selectivity for the Fall 2021 entering class
- Financial resources per student
- Average alumni giving rate
- Graduate indebtedness
“Only academic data from our surveys and reliable third-party sources are used to calculate each ranking factor,” reads USNWR’s site. “This means for better or for worse, we do not factor nonacademic elements like social life and athletics; we do not conduct unscientific straw polls for use in our computations; and schools’ ranks are not manipulated to coddle business relationships.”
