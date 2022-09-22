It’s time for Ann Arbor’s Fall FreeTree Giveaway. Here’s how you can get one

ANN ARBOR – The City of Ann Arbor will be holding its annual Fall FreeTree Giveaway on Oct. 2 from 1-5 p.m.

The event is part of its Office of Sustainability and Innovations’ 10,000 Trees initiative and will take place at the Leslie Science and Nature Center.

Registration for a time slot for pick up is required for the event and opens on Saturday at 9 a.m. To register, click here. Registration is open to residents of Washtenaw County.

Upon arrival, registrants will be able to choose one of three free trees to take home with them. These will include Black Hills spruce, eastern white pine and eastern red cedar. All trees will be small, bare-root saplings and seedlings and should be able to fit inside most cars. Selection will be available while supplies last.

City staff will provide participants with tree planting and care information at pick up.

The trees were purchased through a partnership between the Washtenaw County Conservation District and the 10,000 Trees initiative.

For more information about the Conservation District and its regular tree and native plant sales, visit www.washtenawcd.org.

To learn more about the city’s 10,000 Trees initiative, visit www.a2gov.org/10ktrees.

The Leslie Science and Nature Center is located at 1831 Traver Road.