Detroit Street Filling Station owners set to open new vegan bar on Saturday

ANN ARBOR – The folks at Detroit Street Filling Station and the Lunch Room are getting ready to introduce Tree Town to their latest venture, North Star Lounge.

The vegan bar and music venue at 301 N. Fifth Ave. in Ann Arbor’s Kerrytown neighborhood is set to open on Saturday.

“The purpose of the North Star Lounge is three-fold: to provide opportunities for musicians to showcase their talent; to bring people together to enjoy the events and each other and to have fun; and to put Ann Arbor on the map as having the first entirely vegan bar in the state,” says the lounge’s website.

The bar is a descendant of the almost daily music nights and special events hosted by Detroit Street Filling Station prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.

It will have different musical events and themes during the week including LGBTQ Night on Tuesdays, Piano Bar night on Thursdays and bluegrass Fridays. Different musical artists and acts will perform on Saturdays.

Patrons can hang out at the bar on the first floor with North Star’s free-to-use Rock-Ola Bubbler jukebox, or move to the building’s second floor to see musicians on stage.

They can also look at a locally-made mural and portrait of Harriet Tubman, whose journey following the north star inspired the bar’s name, staff wrote on the North Star website.

North Star Lounge will have a limited drink menu with beer, wine and cocktails, along with vegan bar snacks like BBQ jackfruit sliders, pasta salads and popcorn.

Learn more about the new lounge at www.nstarlounge.com.