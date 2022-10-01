Here’s which roads will close during Sunday’s Probility Ann Arbor Marathon

A detour sign blocks off Route 460 in Giles County.

ANN ARBOR – On Sunday, Probility Ann Arbor Marathon runners will make their way across the city as they race against the clock.

The annual event raises funds for area organizations that reduce the stigma around mental health treatment.

Read: Ann Arbor’s Probility Marathon returns with focus on mental health

Several streets and roads will be closed between 3 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. to accommodate the event. Some sidewalks, park pathways and trails at the Nichols Arboretum will also be sectioned off for the marathon.

Here’s which roads will be closed:

Brown Street from East Hoover Avenue to Hill Street

East Hoover Avenue from Brown Street to South Division Street

East Huron River Drive to North Dixboro Road

East University Avenue from Hill Street to Palmer Field

East University Avenue across the pedestrian mall to North University Avenue

the Fuller Road sidewalk to the East Medical Center Dr. sidewalk, and the Nichols Arboretum entrance sidewalks

the Gallup Park pathway from Mitchell Field to Fuller Road

Geddes Avenue to East Huron River Drive

Hill Street between Brown Street and East University Avenue

North Dixboro Road to the Gallup Park pathway

Observatory Street to Geddes Avenue, and between Geddes Avenue to Washington Heights

the Palmer Field path to Observatory Street

South Fifth Avenue between from Hill Street to John Street

Nichols Arboretum trails connecting to Washington Heights

Check out the Probility Ann Arbor Marathon race maps here.