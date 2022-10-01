Here’s which roads will close during Sunday’s Probility Ann Arbor Marathon

ANN ARBOR – On Sunday, Probility Ann Arbor Marathon runners will make their way across the city as they race against the clock.
The annual event raises funds for area organizations that reduce the stigma around mental health treatment.
Several streets and roads will be closed between 3 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. to accommodate the event. Some sidewalks, park pathways and trails at the Nichols Arboretum will also be sectioned off for the marathon.
Here’s which roads will be closed:
- Brown Street from East Hoover Avenue to Hill Street
- East Hoover Avenue from Brown Street to South Division Street
- East Huron River Drive to North Dixboro Road
- East University Avenue from Hill Street to Palmer Field
- East University Avenue across the pedestrian mall to North University Avenue
- the Fuller Road sidewalk to the East Medical Center Dr. sidewalk, and the Nichols Arboretum entrance sidewalks
- the Gallup Park pathway from Mitchell Field to Fuller Road
- Geddes Avenue to East Huron River Drive
- Hill Street between Brown Street and East University Avenue
- North Dixboro Road to the Gallup Park pathway
- Observatory Street to Geddes Avenue, and between Geddes Avenue to Washington Heights
- the Palmer Field path to Observatory Street
- South Fifth Avenue between from Hill Street to John Street
- Nichols Arboretum trails connecting to Washington Heights
Check out the Probility Ann Arbor Marathon race maps here.