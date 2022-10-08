Michigan football coach Mike Hart carted off field after apparent seizure on sideline

Michigan running backs coach Mike Hart, front, gives directions during warmups before an NCAA college football game against Western Michigan in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021. Hart was a former running back at Michigan. (AP Photo/Tony Ding)

University of Michigan football running backs coach Mike Hart was taken off the field during Saturday’s game on a stretcher after an apparent seizure on the sideline.

Michigan was taking on Indiana on Saturday in Bloomington. Hart is a former star running back for Michigan who joined the coaching staff under Jim Harbaugh.

Hart rushed for more than 5,000 yards at Michigan and is still the career rushing leader for the fourth-ranked Wolverines.

Hart was taken away from the stadium in an ambulance and was alert, according to the Fox broadcast.

This is a developing story, and more information will be updated when available.