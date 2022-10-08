50º

Local News

Michigan football coach Mike Hart carted off field after apparent seizure on sideline

Elizabeth Washington, Digital News Editor

Ken Haddad, Digital Content Manager

Tags: University of Michigan, Mike Hart, Michigan Football, Wolverines Football, Hail, Jim Harbaugh
Michigan running backs coach Mike Hart, front, gives directions during warmups before an NCAA college football game against Western Michigan in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021. Hart was a former running back at Michigan. (AP Photo/Tony Ding) (Tony Ding, Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

University of Michigan football running backs coach Mike Hart was taken off the field during Saturday’s game on a stretcher after an apparent seizure on the sideline.

Michigan was taking on Indiana on Saturday in Bloomington. Hart is a former star running back for Michigan who joined the coaching staff under Jim Harbaugh.

Hart rushed for more than 5,000 yards at Michigan and is still the career rushing leader for the fourth-ranked Wolverines.

Hart was taken away from the stadium in an ambulance and was alert, according to the Fox broadcast.

This is a developing story, and more information will be updated when available.

Copyright 2022 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Elizabeth Washington is a Digital News Editor and has been with Local 4 News since April 2022.

email

twitter

Ken Haddad is the digital content and audience manager for WDIV / ClickOnDetroit.com. He also authors the Morning Report Newsletter and various other newsletters. He's been with WDIV since 2013. He enjoys suffering through Lions games on Sundays in the fall.

email

twitter

instagram