Multi-dimensional art exhibit opens on Friday at CultureVerse in downtown Ann Arbor

Work by artist Kara Thomas that will be on display at CultureVerse in downtown Ann Arbor Oct. 14-Nov, 20, 2022.

ANN ARBOR – A new exhibition featuring the artwork of Kara Thomas will open on Friday at CultureVerse Gallery.

The exhibit, titled “Dimensions,” is multi-dimensional and features both tangible and intangible art, blending fine art, ceramics and tech together in one space.

“‘Dimensions’ speaks to my creative process and is a reference to the geometric terms two dimensional and three dimensional,” Thomas said in a release. “When creating my artwork I start with a flat shape and visualize different ways that shape can be created as a 3D form. These shapes can range from a simple triangle to the complex hidden geometry of flowers.

“In my daily life I am constantly observing repeat patterns in architecture and nature which influence how I interpret these shapes into ceramic objects. I also use pattern and repetition to evoke a feeling of expansiveness that is reminiscent of looking up at the northern Michigan night sky as a little girl.”

Artist Kara Thomas' work titled "Strength in Identity." (Kara Thomas)

Thomas, who also sits on the board of Twist Out Cancer, has 14 years of experience working with clay. Soon after she graduated from college, she kicked off her career working as an automotive sculptor for General Motors.

Her current studio -- inside a refurbished bank -- is located in Northwest Detroit.

According to a release, Thomas draws inspiration for her artwork from meditation.

She said working with CultureVerse allowed her to bring her work into a virtual dimension for the first time.

“The CultureVerse team has enabled me to create a virtual art world that is as far away from the traditional gallery setting as possible,” she said in a release. “With my artwork and the talents of CultureVerse we were able to create a cosmic interactive viewing experience. Whether it’s from a phone, or through VR goggles, this technology goes beyond a still photo and allows people to view a 3D digital version of my artwork that is as close as it gets to reality.”

The exhibition will kick off with an in-person reception at CultureVerse on Friday between 6-10 p.m.

Exhibition hours between Oct. 14-Nov. 20:

Thursday: 4 p.m.-8 p.m.

Friday: 4 p.m.-8 p.m.

Saturday: Noon-8 p.m.

Sunday Noon-4 p.m.

For more information about the artist, visit www.karamariethomas.com.

CultureVerse Gallery is located at 309 S. Main St. For more information about the gallery, visit www.cultureverse.org.