It’s almost game day. Here are the roads to avoid in Ann Arbor on Saturday

Students and fans walk to Michigan Stadium for the first home football game of the season on Sept. 9, 2017. (Credit: Meredith Bruckner)

ANN ARBOR – The University of Michigan Wolverines host the Penn State Nittany Lions at the Big House on Saturday.

Ahead of the highly anticipated matchup of the two undefeated teams, the city posted the following road closures:

Closure of East Keech St. between South Main and Greene streets, limiting access to parking permit holders on Greene Street from East Hoover to Keech streets.

Closure of the westbound right turn lane on East Stadium Blvd (onto South Main) just south of the Michigan Stadium.

Closure of South Main to both local and through traffic from Stadium Blvd. to Pauline.

As with all game days, the closures are in effect three hours prior to the game and three hours following the game. The only exception is southbound South Main St., which will close one hour prior to the game and will reopen one hour after.

Related reading: