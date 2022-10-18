Final food truck rally of season rolls into Ann Arbor Farmers Market on Wednesday

Food truck rallies will return to the Ann Arbor Farmers Market from May to October. Photo | Meredith Bruckner

ANN ARBOR – Wednesday is your last chance this year to enjoy a seasonal Food Truck Rally at Ann Arbor Farmers Market.

The monthly rallies take place on the third Wednesday of the month from 5-8 p.m. and feature food trucks and live entertainment while the weather is still nice.

From sandwiches to warm bowls, kombucha to authentic paella, there’s a taste for every palate.

Here are the trucks and carts that will be there this week:

Delectabowl

Hero or Villain

Island Noodles

Jamaican Spice

Simply Spanish

Apple Blossom Kombucha

Rite Spice Kitchen

Craveable

Tacos El Mariachi Loco

PBJ’s BBQ

Vegano Italiano

Impasto

Michigan Drinks

The farmers market is located at 315 Detroit St.

For more information about events happening at the market, visit its Facebook page.