Final food truck rally of season rolls into Ann Arbor Farmers Market on Wednesday

ANN ARBOR – Wednesday is your last chance this year to enjoy a seasonal Food Truck Rally at Ann Arbor Farmers Market.
The monthly rallies take place on the third Wednesday of the month from 5-8 p.m. and feature food trucks and live entertainment while the weather is still nice.
From sandwiches to warm bowls, kombucha to authentic paella, there’s a taste for every palate.
Here are the trucks and carts that will be there this week:
- Delectabowl
- Hero or Villain
- Island Noodles
- Jamaican Spice
- Simply Spanish
- Apple Blossom Kombucha
- Rite Spice Kitchen
- Craveable
- Tacos El Mariachi Loco
- PBJ’s BBQ
- Vegano Italiano
- Impasto
- Michigan Drinks
The farmers market is located at 315 Detroit St.
For more information about events happening at the market, visit its Facebook page.