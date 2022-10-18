42º

LIVE

All About Ann Arbor

Final food truck rally of season rolls into Ann Arbor Farmers Market on Wednesday

Meredith Bruckner, Community News Producer, All About Ann Arbor

Tags: Ann Arbor, Ann Arbor Farmers Market, Farmers Market, Food Trucks, Food Truck, Ann Arbor Eats, Food, Kerrytown, Washtenaw County
Food truck rallies will return to the Ann Arbor Farmers Market from May to October. Photo | Meredith Bruckner

ANN ARBOR – Wednesday is your last chance this year to enjoy a seasonal Food Truck Rally at Ann Arbor Farmers Market.

The monthly rallies take place on the third Wednesday of the month from 5-8 p.m. and feature food trucks and live entertainment while the weather is still nice.

From sandwiches to warm bowls, kombucha to authentic paella, there’s a taste for every palate.

Here are the trucks and carts that will be there this week:

  • Delectabowl
  • Hero or Villain
  • Island Noodles
  • Jamaican Spice
  • Simply Spanish
  • Apple Blossom Kombucha
  • Rite Spice Kitchen
  • Craveable
  • Tacos El Mariachi Loco
  • PBJ’s BBQ
  • Vegano Italiano
  • Impasto
  • Michigan Drinks

The farmers market is located at 315 Detroit St.

For more information about events happening at the market, visit its Facebook page.

Copyright 2022 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Meredith has worked for WDIV since August 2017 and was voted one of Washtenaw County's best journalists in 2019 by eCurrent's readers. She covers the community of Ann Arbor and has a Master's degree in International Broadcast Journalism from City University London, UK.

email