Ann Arbor Summer Festival wants to know who you want to see next season

ANN ARBOR – Is there an artist you’d love to see come to town next year to perform at the Ann Arbor Summer Festival?

A2SF has opened its Audience Wish List for people to request their top three must-see artists.

To submit your favorites, click here.

A2SF has also opened applications for artists to perform at Top of the Park. Dates for the event are June 9-July 2, 2023.

The festival is currently seeking individual artists, bands or ensembles, roaming street artists and lawn performers.

According to A2SF, 500 artists apply each year for roughly 95 openings at the outdoor concert series, which features mainly local and regional artists and is free and open to the public.

Interested in applying to perform? Click here.