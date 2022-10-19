Getting to know Ann Arbor District Library Board of Trustees candidate Jim Leija

ANN ARBOR – Jim Leija is seeking another term on the Ann Arbor District Library Board of Trustees.

Leija currently serves as Board President and is in his second term. He was first elected to the Board in 2014.

He has been the Deputy Director for Public Experience at University of Michigan Museum of Art since 2019. Prior to his appointment, he was Director of Education and Community Engagement for the University Musical Society for more than 11 years.

He is the only LGBT+ candidate on this year’s ballot and has been endorsed by the Washtenaw County Democratic Party, according to his website.

Leija is running alongside fellow candidates Catherine Hadley and Aidan Sova. For more information, visit their campaign website.

The following interview was conducted via email.

As an Ann Arborite, what does AADL mean to you?

Libraries are one of the great shared social institutions, and I believe passionately in supporting the AADL, its incredible collection and programs, and its creative and innovative staff. I’ve devoted my professional career to building community around arts and culture, and increasing access to and participation in the arts for all members of our community.

What about your background and experience do you think will most help you tackle future challenges that AADL and its Board may face?

For the past two years, I have been AADL President and assisted the library through two important transitions: the retirement of beloved longterm director Josie Parker, and the hiring of new director Eli Neiburger after a national search process.

In previous years, I have worked on two AADL strategic plans that have supported the growth of AADL programs. Of the current Board, I am the longest serving member, and I use my institutional knowledge and history in the service of our constituents.

My goal is always to ensure that the community’s interests are represented to the staff and that we are carefully using the community’s valuable tax dollars, and to ensure that the AADL remains a creative, innovative library system. Since September 2019, I’ve been the Deputy Director for Public Experience and Learning at the University of Michigan Museum of Art (UMMA); before UMMA, I worked at the University Musical Society (UMS) for 11+ years and served as Director of Education and Community Engagement.

Through my work, I’m connected to dozens of community organizations and leaders and have made significant contributions to the quality of life in our community. I’m Mexican-American and an openly LGBT+ candidate, and strive to bring a diverse and inclusive perspective to the AADL Board. I have been endorsed by the Washtenaw County Democratic Party.

Staying relevant in a fast-paced world is often seen as a challenge for libraries. What is something that you would want to help the library do in order to remain valuable and relevant to all Ann Arborites?

The AADL has been far ahead of the curve in offering innovative online resources including digital archives, original video content, online news sources like the NYT and Wall Street Journal, geneology databases, downloadable books and music, and on and on. The AADL staff and board anticipate the needs of our digitally savvy community.

The AADL is also a beacon of creative programming both online and in person. Our programs are extremely popular, and prove the staying power of libraries as gathering spaces for community building and information sharing. The AADL is expert at balancing online resources, creative collections (like the Tools Collection), and in person programs so that everyone in the community can have a personally meaningful experience with the library.

What would you like to see more of at the library?

My only wish is that the AADL’s extraordinary services and collection reach all members of our community regardless of the obstacles they might face. It’s our job to continue to identify and eliminate those barriers as much as we can.

Are there any changes that you would make to the library system? If so, how would you help facilitate those changes?

The AADL is an extraordinary library system which continues to grow and evolve under the current staff leadership. If there’s one thing I would like to work on, it’s the development of a new facility for the downtown branch. For several years, the AADL board has been working with consultants to understand what’s possible on our current site and how we might develop something new here.

I believe that the community deserves a topnotch flagship location that meets all the needs of our community for gathering space, learning, performance, events, and a range of other activities and services.