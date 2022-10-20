Ypsilanti’s Hope Clinic receives $1M gift to boost mental heath, behavioral programs

YPSILANTI, Mich. – Hope Clinic has received upward of $1 million in services and direct donations from local health partners as part of its Hope for Tomorrow capital campaign to fund its behavioral and mental health programs.

The investments by University of Michigan Health System, Trinity Health St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor and Trinity Health IHA Medical Group will help expand services Hope Clinic offers in Washtenaw and Wayne counties.

The Hope for Tomorrow capital campaign, now halfway through its three year timeline, has raised more than 80% of its $5.5 million goal. If reached, Hope Clinic hopes it can reach more than double its clients by 2025.

“Hope Clinic was born from a conviction that people would come together and give of their skills, time and resources to care for our brothers and sisters in need with help, healing and hope,” executive director of Hope Clinic Rev. M. Douglas Campbell said in a statement. “These gifts will strengthen and expand a collaborative, mutually supportive partnership to provide holistic care and services for those people who are hurting and have fallen through the cracks.

“Through their generous support of Hope Clinic, our healthcare colleagues have demonstrated their commitment to our vision of serving with others to help make lives better. We’re grateful to be their trusted partner and excited about the opportunities for healing these gifts will create.”

A community member receives dental care through Hope Clinic. (Hope Clinic)

Hope Clinic offers medical, dental, behavioral and mental health services.

According to a media release, grants from University of Michigan Health System will be used to address racial inequities in healthcare, target social determinants of health and establish a fully integrated mental health and behavioral program.

These Hope for Tomorrow campaign chairs have been leading the efforts with their spouses and have also made donations:

Alonzo T. Lewis, President, Trinity Health St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor and Suzanne Lewis

Mark LePage, SVP, Medical Groups and Ambulatory Strategy, Trinity Health (Former CEO of IHA Medical Group) and Heather LePage

T. Anthony Denton, SVP and COO, University of Michigan Health System – Michigan Medicine and Lori Pierce, Vice-Provost for Academic and Faculty Affairs, Professor of Radiation Oncology, University of Michigan

According to a press release, The Hope For Tomorrow campaign plan will focus on the following areas: