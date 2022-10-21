4 more family-friendly ways to celebrate Halloween in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR – If your family doesn’t yet have plans for Halloween, you do now.

From a howling good time downtown to a spooky drive-thru, we’ve found four more ways to celebrate the haunted holiday with little ones in Tree Town.

Check these out:

DANGER! DONUT ENTER THIS CONTEST

Got sweet Halloween ideas? Enter them into the Washtenaw Dairy’s Halloween donut contest.

The beloved Ann Arbor dairy is accepting spooky donut ideas until Thursday, Oct. 27, when Dairy interns will pick the best idea.

GHOULS, AERIALISTS AND CANDY ...OH MY!

On Saturday, Oct. 29, grab the family and drive through the third annual Haunted Drive-Thru hosted by Ring of Steel and Ringstar Studio.

Participants will be handed candies and other spooky goodies by family-friendly costumed characters while surrounded by fire dancers, aerialists and other performers.

Start times run between 7-8:50 p.m. Each car costs $10.

The drive-thru will be at 3907 Varsity Dr. Find more details here.

SPOOKY AWOOS

Getting lunch downtown? Bring your four-legged fur kid to Grizzly Peak Brewing Company for the annual Pups on the Patio Halloween Costume Party.

The best-dressed pooches will receive swag and a $50 gift card.

Pups will get free pup meals and complimentary swag with any purchase, the eatery said on social media.

The pawesome event is going on from noon to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 30.

DO THE MONSTER MASH

On Thursday, Oct. 27, the Pioneer High School band will play an All Hallows Concert in the newly renovated Schrieber Auditorium.

The family-friendly concert is free and kicks off at 7 p.m. Costumes are encouraged.

Pioneer High School is at 601 W. Stadium Blvd.