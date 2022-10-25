Ann Arbor shelter hosting series of events in November to spotlight, alleviate homelessness

ANN ARBOR – The Shelter Association of Washtenaw County has announced a series of events in November to both benefit individuals experiencing homelessness and to spotlight the lack of local affordable housing.

The first event will take place on Thursday, Nov. 17 at the Ann Arbor Comedy Showcase. Starring Andy Beningo, tickets for “Put a Roof on It: Comedy for a Cause” are $20. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and show starts at 7:15 p.m.

Tickets must be purchased in advance. Proceeds from the event will help Delonis Center staff prepare for the winter warming season at the shelter.

For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.

A clothing and food drive called “Fill That Truck” will take place on Nov. 18 at Zingerman’s Roadhouse between 8 a.m.-6 p.m.

Organizers ask that community members donate new adult sweatshirts, sweatpants, socks, underwear, winter coats, hats, gloves and white towels. Food items that have been requested include granola bars, coffee, fruit snacks, ramen noodles and individuals packs of crackers and pretzels.

The donated items will be given directly to Delonis Center clients, according to a release.

For more information, click here.

The final event will be the Hustle for Housing Walk/March on Nov. 19. The two-hour event will kick off at Liberty Plaza at 10 a.m.

Participants will walk around town and finish at the Delonis Center. Registration is free and light refreshments will be provided at the event.

For more information, click here.