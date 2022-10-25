University of Michigan Dining hosting hiring event in Ann Arbor on Nov. 2

The Michigan Union is at 530 S. State St. in downtown Ann Arbor, Michigan.

ANN ARBOR – University of Michigan Dining is hosting an in-person hiring event on campus on Wednesday, Nov. 2 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

A unit within U-M’s Division of Student Life, Michigan Dining is seeking to fill various roles, including cooks, kitchen cleaners and food service workers.

Many starting positions pay $17-18 per hour and higher rates are available depending on shifts.

Job seekers will be able to apply for positions at the event and receive a hiring decision on the spot. Human resources professionals will be present to help provide support in completing resumes and applications.

Benefits that Michigan Dining employees can enjoy on the first day of employment include:

Afternoon and evening shifts available

Flexible hours

Promotion opportunities and annual raises

Comprehensive health benefits

Paid vacation and holidays

Free meals with every shift

The university also offers eligibility for tuition reimbursement and professional development opportunities once employees complete a 90-day probationary period. After 12 months of employment, the university offers 2:1 retirement matching, according to a release.

“Positions available during the Michigan Dining hiring event are covered under the collective bargaining agreement between the U-M and the AFSCME union, which contains and settles all matters with respect to wages, benefits, hours and other terms and conditions of employment,” reads a release.

Team members with Michigan Dining can expect to start their full-time employment in late November. During the summer months, Michigan Dining employees transition to positions within Student Life Facilities.

The event will take place in Room 2210 in the Michigan Union.

The Michigan Union is located at 530 S. State St.