Digital Divas at Eastern Michigan University hosting 12th annual STEM conference

YPSILANTI, Mich. – Eastern Michigan University’s Digital Divas will provide insight into opportunities in STEM for young women during its 12th annual high school conference on Friday, Nov. 9.

The event will kick off at 9 a.m. in EMU’s Student Center Ballroom.

Tours will be offered during the event of EMU’s classrooms, learning spaces, labs and campus. The event will also feature hands-on breakout sessions led by women in STEM from Domino’s, La-Z-Boy, Cisco, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and more.

Detroit clothing brand Nerdy Gangsta will also be presenting an exclusive fashion show.

The EMU Student Center is located at 900 Oakwood Street in Ypsilanti.

“The layout for the conference will allow young girls to learn, network, and experience EMU’s STEM culture, in addition to meeting women in corporate companies who specialize in the STEM profession,” EMU’s director of K-12 STEM outreach and Digital Divas program director Bia Hamed said in a release.

Doors will open at 8 a.m., with the main program kicking off at 9:15 a.m. Two keynote guest speakers will include Congresswoman Debbie Dingell and Industrial Manufacturers technical writer, marketer and brand storyteller Meaghan Ziemba.

To learn more, visit the event website.