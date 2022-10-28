Patients at Mott Children’s Hospital in Ann Arbor celebrate Halloween

An infant in the Brandon NICU at Mott Children's Hospital is placed inside a pumpkin that reads "My First Halloween" for a picture.

ANN ARBOR – Pediatric patients have been celebrating Halloween early at C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital.

From NICU babies dressed up in tiny costumes to big kids enjoying their treat bags, festivities are in full swing for kids of all ages.

Each year, the nonprofit Spirit of Children brings reverse trick-or-treating to the hospital, where patients are visited by Mott Child and Family Life staff who deliver special packages including treats, crafts and donated costumes to their bedside.

A patient poses in costume with her treat bag at C.S. Mott Children's Hospital in Ann Arbor. (University of Michigan)

“It’s wonderful to see the kids so excited to receive their Halloween goodies. We are so grateful to Spirit of Children for making this possible,” chief operating officer of Mott and Von Voigtlander Women’s Hospital Luanne Thomas Ewald said in a release.

“It warms our hearts to see our little victors in the Brandon NICU in their costumes. They are strong fighters, and we love being able to help them experience their first Halloween.”

An infant in the NICU dresses up as a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle for their first Halloween at C.S. Mott Children's Hospital in Ann Arbor. (University of Michigan)

The nonprofit arm of Spirit of Halloween, Spirit of Children donates 100% of its proceeds to local pediatric hospitals with a mission to improve hospital stays for young patients and their families, according to a release.

Over the past 12 years, the nonprofit has donated more than $700,000 to Mott Child and Family Life, supporting programs and toys, activities, distraction items, video games and more for patients.