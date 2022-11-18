Lineup announced for 46th Ann Arbor Folk Festival

St. Paul and The Broken Bones.

ANN ARBOR – The Ann Arbor Folk Festival will return to Hill Auditorium on Saturday, Jan. 28 for the first in-person performance since 2020.

Presented by The Ark and Bank of Ann Arbor, the festival will kick off on Friday, Jan. 17 with BanjoFest! at The Ark at 8 p.m. and will feature one night of music on Saturday at its longtime venue Hill Auditorium.

BanjoFest! will be headlined by Valerie June and will feature June’s curated lineup of women banjo players, including Rachael Davis from Michigan.

The Ark is located at 316 S. Main St.

Saturday night lineup:

Ani DiFranco

St. Paul & The Broken Bones

Patty Griffin

Gina Chavez

Oshima Brothers

Kyshona

Jared Deck Band

Peter Mulvey with Sistastrings, emcees

Special guest appearance by Parker Millsap

Performances will begin at 6:30 p.m.

Hill Auditorium is located at 825 N. University Ave.

The festival is The Ark’s largest fundraiser of the year and highlights both well known headliners and up-and-coming artists.

For more information, visit www.theark.org.

Ticket information, according to a release by The Ark:

ON-SALE INFORMATION FOR FRIDAY NIGHT AT THE ARK

Pre-sale: By phone

Who’s eligible? Anyone purchasing Benefactor, Platinum or Gold Circle tickets for Saturday night at Hill may pre-order tickets for Friday night’s event at The Ark at that time.

November 28 through December 2, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily by phone at 734-761-1800

PLATINUM CIRCLE

$250

The best seats in the house—within the first 4 rows on the floor

GOLD CIRCLE

$120

Reserved seating in drink rail areas—may be expanded beyond the usual area

GENERAL ADMISSION TICKETS

$45

First-come, first served seating in remaining area

Public On-sale: Online and By Phone

Friday, December 16 at 10 a.m.

Who’s eligible? Anyone

Same tickets and prices as during the Pre-sale above

Online at theark.org/folk-festival or 734-763-8587

MUTO ticketing fees apply

ON-SALE INFORMATION FOR SATURDAY NIGHT AT HILL

Benefactor, Platinum, and Gold Circle Tickets Pre-sale: By Phone

Who’s eligible? Anyone

November 28 through December 2, 9:00 am to 5:00 pm daily by phone at 734-761-1800

$10 per order processing fee

BENEFACTORS CIRCLE

$1,250 contribution includes an $840 tax-deductible contribution in support of The Ark

4 Platinum-level tickets to Saturday, January 28

Personalized seat selection- Ark staff will work directly with you to select your seats

An invitation to our Folk Festival Pre-Glow Party prior to Saturday’s program

Parking pass

A copy of the limited edition 2023 Ann Arbor Folk Festival poster

A framed copy of a 2023 Ann Arbor Folk Festival photo

Recognition in the Festival program

An opportunity to include a quarter page message in the Festival program

The opportunity to pre-order tickets for Friday night’s BanjoFest at The Ark

PLATINUM CIRCLE

The best seats in the house—within the first 10 rows

An invitation to our Folk Festival Pre-Glow Party prior to Saturday’s program

Parking pass

Recognition in the Festival program

$250 per ticket for Saturday ($150/ticket is tax-deductible)

The opportunity to pre-order tickets for Friday night’s BanjoFest at The Ark

GOLD CIRCLE

Main floor seating

Recognition in the Festival program

$120 per ticket for Saturday ($50/ticket is tax-deductible)

The opportunity to pre-order tickets for Friday night’s BanjoFest at The Ark

Member Pre-sale: Online and By Phone

December 7 & 8 online 10 a.m. Wednesday through 10 p.m. Thursday by phone 10 a.m.–6 p.m. daily at 734-637-8587

MUTO ticketing fees apply

Who’s eligible? Ark members at the $20 Friend level and up

Ability to select your seats at time of purchase

$70 per ticket for Saturday; $47.50 per upper balcony ticket for Saturday

Better seats than will be available during the public sale

Order at theark.org/folk-festival or by calling 734-763-8587

Public On-sale: Online and By Phone