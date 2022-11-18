Lineup announced for 46th Ann Arbor Folk Festival

ANN ARBOR – The Ann Arbor Folk Festival will return to Hill Auditorium on Saturday, Jan. 28 for the first in-person performance since 2020.
Presented by The Ark and Bank of Ann Arbor, the festival will kick off on Friday, Jan. 17 with BanjoFest! at The Ark at 8 p.m. and will feature one night of music on Saturday at its longtime venue Hill Auditorium.
BanjoFest! will be headlined by Valerie June and will feature June’s curated lineup of women banjo players, including Rachael Davis from Michigan.
The Ark is located at 316 S. Main St.
Saturday night lineup:
- Ani DiFranco
- St. Paul & The Broken Bones
- Patty Griffin
- Gina Chavez
- Oshima Brothers
- Kyshona
- Jared Deck Band
- Peter Mulvey with Sistastrings, emcees
- Special guest appearance by Parker Millsap
Performances will begin at 6:30 p.m.
Hill Auditorium is located at 825 N. University Ave.
The festival is The Ark’s largest fundraiser of the year and highlights both well known headliners and up-and-coming artists.
For more information, visit www.theark.org.
Here are some videos of the featured artists so you can preview the Saturday show:
Ticket information, according to a release by The Ark:
ON-SALE INFORMATION FOR FRIDAY NIGHT AT THE ARK
- Pre-sale: By phone
- Who’s eligible? Anyone purchasing Benefactor, Platinum or Gold Circle tickets for Saturday night at Hill may pre-order tickets for Friday night’s event at The Ark at that time.
- November 28 through December 2, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily by phone at 734-761-1800
PLATINUM CIRCLE
- $250
- The best seats in the house—within the first 4 rows on the floor
GOLD CIRCLE
- $120
- Reserved seating in drink rail areas—may be expanded beyond the usual area
GENERAL ADMISSION TICKETS
- $45
- First-come, first served seating in remaining area
- Public On-sale: Online and By Phone
- Friday, December 16 at 10 a.m.
- Who’s eligible? Anyone
- Same tickets and prices as during the Pre-sale above
- Online at theark.org/folk-festival or 734-763-8587
- MUTO ticketing fees apply
ON-SALE INFORMATION FOR SATURDAY NIGHT AT HILL
- Benefactor, Platinum, and Gold Circle Tickets Pre-sale: By Phone
- Who’s eligible? Anyone
- November 28 through December 2, 9:00 am to 5:00 pm daily by phone at 734-761-1800
- $10 per order processing fee
BENEFACTORS CIRCLE
- $1,250 contribution includes an $840 tax-deductible contribution in support of The Ark
- 4 Platinum-level tickets to Saturday, January 28
- Personalized seat selection- Ark staff will work directly with you to select your seats
- An invitation to our Folk Festival Pre-Glow Party prior to Saturday’s program
- Parking pass
- A copy of the limited edition 2023 Ann Arbor Folk Festival poster
- A framed copy of a 2023 Ann Arbor Folk Festival photo
- Recognition in the Festival program
- An opportunity to include a quarter page message in the Festival program
- The opportunity to pre-order tickets for Friday night’s BanjoFest at The Ark
PLATINUM CIRCLE
- The best seats in the house—within the first 10 rows
- An invitation to our Folk Festival Pre-Glow Party prior to Saturday’s program
- Parking pass
- Recognition in the Festival program
- $250 per ticket for Saturday ($150/ticket is tax-deductible)
- The opportunity to pre-order tickets for Friday night’s BanjoFest at The Ark
GOLD CIRCLE
- Main floor seating
- Recognition in the Festival program
- $120 per ticket for Saturday ($50/ticket is tax-deductible)
- The opportunity to pre-order tickets for Friday night’s BanjoFest at The Ark
Member Pre-sale: Online and By Phone
- December 7 & 8 online 10 a.m. Wednesday through 10 p.m. Thursday by phone 10 a.m.–6 p.m. daily at 734-637-8587
- MUTO ticketing fees apply
- Who’s eligible? Ark members at the $20 Friend level and up
- Ability to select your seats at time of purchase
- $70 per ticket for Saturday; $47.50 per upper balcony ticket for Saturday
- Better seats than will be available during the public sale
- Order at theark.org/folk-festival or by calling 734-763-8587
Public On-sale: Online and By Phone
- Friday, December 9 at 10 a.m.
- Who’s eligible? Anyone
- Same tickets, prices and fees as during the Member Pre-sale above
- Order at theark.org/folk-festival or by calling 734-763-8587
- MUTO ticketing fees apply