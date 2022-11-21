University of Michigan named No. 3 public university by reputation in US

University of Michigan campus aerial shot on Homecoming weekend in Oct. 2016 during the Illinois game: Burton Tower, Alumni Center, Michigan League, Chemistry Building, SNRE, Randall Lab, Hatcher Graduate Library, Kraus Natural Science.

ANN ARBOR – University of Michigan is the third best public university by reputation in the United States, according to the 2022 Times Higher Education World Reputation rankings that were released on Nov. 16.

U-M was ranked as the No. 18 university in the world by reputation.

Other public institutions that make the top 20 include University of California, Berkeley and University of California, Los Angeles.

“Michigan’s mission is to serve the people of Michigan and the world through ‘preeminence in creating, communicating, preserving and applying knowledge, art, and academic values, and in developing leaders and citizens who will challenge the present and enrich the future,’” reads Times Higher Education’s website. “It offers 250 undergraduate majors, 100 doctoral and 200 master’s programmes, as well as more than 1,400 student clubs.”

The World Reputation Rankings are based on an extensive survey of published, senior academics. It asks scholars to list up to 15 of the world’s best universities for research and teaching.

For 12 years, Harvard has held the No. 1 spot, and the U.S. remains the nation with the most institutions on the list -- this year at 56.

