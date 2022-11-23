Here’s how inflation has impacted consumer behavior, according to University of Michigan survey

FILE - This Aug. 11, 2019 file photo shows credit cards in New Orleans. U.S. consumer borrowing fell in March for the first time in more than eight years, with the category covering credit cards dropping by the largest amount in over three decades, the Federal Reserve reported Thursday, May 7, 2020. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane, file)

ANN ARBOR – After a year and a half of high inflation, people are adopting more conservative spending habits and adjusting their attitudes toward borrowing and saving, according to a new report from the University of Michigan’s Surveys of Consumers.

This summer, consumer sentiment was found to be at an all-time low. As of October 2022, year-ahead inflation expectations stood at 5%, with long-term expectations at 2.9%. According to Joanne Hsu, director of the surveys at the U-M Institute for Social Research, both metrics far exceeded that Federal Reserve’s target inflation rate of 2%.

For the special report, consumers were asked about changes in their attitudes and spending for both the present and future in the months of August, September and October.

“Throughout 2022, consumers have expressed how inflation has eroded their living standards, closely tracking the proliferation of negative news they hear about inflation,” Hsu said in a statement. “We can now see the effects on behavior as well: a majority of consumers have adjusted to their expectation of continued inflation by adjusting their spending.”

According to a U-M release, the report found: