Applications welcome: Ann Arbor Summer Festival seeking interns for 2023 events

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Love Ann Arbor and want to be part of one of its biggest events of the year? Submit a resume and internship application to Ann Arbor Summer Festival (A2SF) for is 2023 season.

Recent graduates and college students interested in event organization and arts management can submit applications for one of several positions available at the Tree Town-based organization.

A2SF organizes and hosts tickets and free concerts, movies, activities and events in and around downtown Ann Arbor during its annual festival season in June.

The organization’s internship program offers on-the-job experience, research opportunities, networking and professional development.

Internships are available in the areas of community, engagement, education, marketing and design, operations and programs.

Interns are compensated with an A2SF Molloy Arts Education Fund honorarium and work 10-15 hours per week before and after the festival. Work hours increase in May, June and July during the peak of the A2SF festival season.

Applications are due on Feb. 8, 2023, and include personal statements cover letters, resumes and references.

Potential interns with have two rounds of interviews, and will be notified by March, according to the application. says the A2SF website.

Questions can be sent to info@a2sf.org or called into 734-994-5999.

Learn more about A2SF internships here.