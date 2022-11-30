Ann Arbor police: Several home invasions reported in off-campus neighborhood

ANN ARBOR – The Ann Arbor Police Department said it received reports of several home invasions in an off-campus neighborhood following Thanksgiving break.

The incidents occurred south of Hill Street in the Burns Park area between Nov. 20-27, according to a release.

In the majority of cases, forced entry was evident and a number of items were stolen. There are no known suspects at this time, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ann Arbor Police Department Tip Line at 734-794-6939 or tips@a2gov.org.

The University of Michigan Division of Public Safety and Security reminds those living on or off campus to: