Ann Arbor police: Several home invasions reported in off-campus neighborhood

Thefts occurred between Nov. 20-27

Meredith Bruckner, Community News Producer, All About Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR – The Ann Arbor Police Department said it received reports of several home invasions in an off-campus neighborhood following Thanksgiving break.

The incidents occurred south of Hill Street in the Burns Park area between Nov. 20-27, according to a release.

In the majority of cases, forced entry was evident and a number of items were stolen. There are no known suspects at this time, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ann Arbor Police Department Tip Line at 734-794-6939 or tips@a2gov.org.

The University of Michigan Division of Public Safety and Security reminds those living on or off campus to:

  • Store valuables out of plain sight
  • Utilize timers for lights and other electronics
  • Turn on exterior lights and close blinds at night
  • Keep your windows and doors locked
  • Do not prop open exterior doors
  • Do not hold open exterior doors for people you do not know
  • Report any suspicious behavior or incidents

