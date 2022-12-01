Drivers wanted: Washtenaw County Road Commission seeks winter road warriors

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – The Washtenaw County Road Commission is looking to add to its ranks of road warriors who will clear snow and ice from county roads this winter.

More seasonal drivers are needed to maintain 598 lane miles of state highways and 1,649 miles of public roads within the county.

Future drivers may be asked to remove snow and ice using plows or trucks, sand and salt roads, remove debris, direct traffic, digs ditches, clean vehicles, perform inspections, and help remove or trim trees, among other duties.

The position may last up to six months and pays between $20-$22 per hour. Seasonal positions have the potential to become regular, full-time positions, according to the job listing.

Here are the requirements:

A high school diploma or equivalent.

Michigan Commercial Driver’s License Class A or B.

Ability to lift up to 100 pounds

One year of experience with labor-intensive work such as highway maintenance, construction, landscaping, farming, or other industries that require operating heavy machinery.

40 hours/ week availability and 24/7 on-call storm coverage availability

Previous snow removal experience is preferred

Check out the job ad or submit an application here.