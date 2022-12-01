Michigan football star Mazi Smith facing felony weapons charge stemming from October incident

Michigan defensive lineman Mazi Smith (58) rushes against Connecticut offensive lineman Noel Ofori-Nyadu (62) in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Michigan football star Mazi Smith is facing a felony weapons charge stemming from an incident in early October.

Smith, 21, is a senior defensive tackle and team captain. He was charged Wednesday by the Washtenaw County Prosecutor’s Office with carrying a concealed weapon.

The charge stems from an incident back on Oct. 7, according to the filing. Michigan has played seven games since that date, including the following day at Indiana.

Smith was named to the All-Big Ten First Team earlier this week after finishing the regular season with 43 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss and four passes defended. He is one of the main reasons the Wolverines were excellent against the run all season.