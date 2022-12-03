Tree Town named No. 2 best college town in United States for second year

Hundreds of hungry eaters descend on downtown Tree Town for Taste of Ann Arbor 2022.

ANN ARBOR – Tree Town has kept its spot on the podium by once again having been named the second-best college town in the United States.

Financial website WalletHub recently released its annual Best College Towns & Cities in America list, and as per usual, Ann Arbor sits at the top for the 2023 rankings.

In 2022, the city was in second place on the list, a slight slip from its No. 1 position in 2021.

Ann Arbor is known for its vibrant downtown, impressive schools, numerous small businesses and progressive policies. It is home to more than 150 public parks and nature areas and home to the University of Michigan.

It is the only Michigan city to be named among the top 100 cities and towns on WalletHub’s list. East Lansing is No. 142, Grand Rapids ranks No. 189 and Kalazamoo shows up at No. 223.

To come up with its rankings for 2023, WalletHub compared data from 415 cities of different sizes from across the United States. Cities were put into groups based on size, and scores were given to more than 30 factors including wallet friendliness, crime rates, job-growth rate, students per capita, unemployment rate and entrepreneurial activity.

See the full methodology here.

Here are the top ten 2023 Best College Towns & Cities in America:

Austin, Texas Ann Arbor, Michigan Orlando, Florida Gainesville, Florida Tampa, Florida Rexburg, Idaho Provo, Utah Scottsdale, Arizona Miami, Florida Raleigh, North Carolina

Check out the full list of cities here.