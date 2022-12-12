Roseanne Cash returns to Ann Arbor’s Michigan Theater for fundraiser show

ANN ARBOR – Multi-Grammy winner Roseanne Cash will headline a benefit concert to combat hunger at the Michigan Theater on Saturday, May 13.

Presented by Acoustic Routes Concerts and The Ark, the annual fundraiser benefits The Breakfast at St. Andrew’s daily meal program.

Volunteers at the breakfast program have served a free hot meal to those in need for more than 40 years -- and they haven’t missed a single day.

“It’s a privilege to support such a worthy and life-changing organization, and also to return to the Michigan Theater,” Cash said in a statement. “I have fond memories of my last concert there and look forward to a great evening for a great cause.”

Read: ‘We didn’t miss one day.’ Breakfast at St. Andrew’s remains open during pandemic

Cash, the daughter of the late Johnny Cash, has been called “one of the most ambitious and literary songwriters of her generation” by Rolling Stone magazine. Throughout her career, she has released 15 albums, won four Grammy Awards and 12 nominations. She has also had 11 chart-topping singles and 21 Top 40 hits.

In 2021, Cash was honored with the 61st Edward MacDowell Medal which recognizes artists who have made a significant contribution to American culture. She was the first female composer to win the award.

“The totality of her role as an artist, a woman, and the responsible courier of a storied cultural legacy means Cash is a rare artist with many outlets,” officials with the organization said at the time. “All of these point toward the same end: Her belief that art and culture are a vital, shaping force in society.”

The upcoming show will be the 13th benefit concert presented by Acoustic Routes Concerts and The Ark. Past performers include Mavis Staples, Lucinda Williams and Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives.

Tickets will go one sale on Dec. 16 on Ticketmaster.com.