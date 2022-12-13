Public hearing set for Tuesday over Ann Arbor airport expansion

ANN ARBOR – A public hearing on expanding the Ann Arbor Airport will take place Tuesday evening at Council Chambers in Larcom City Hall from 5:30-8 p.m.

Plans to lengthen the primary runway at the airport were first explored in 2009 when the City of Ann Arbor began an environmental assessment process to understand the potential impacts the project would have.

Impacts examined by the environmental assessment include air quality, noise levels, light emissions, traffic, social and economic factors, historical and cultural resources, and impacts to floodplains, wetlands, plants and wildlife.

In 2010 and 2016, two complete preliminary draft environmental assessments were presented to the public, who provided feedback to the city. An updated draft EA for 2022 has been revised to address new environmental standards, according to a city release.

According to the release, the proposed runway length has been reduced from 4,300′ to 4,225′ as part of the revisions.

Community members can fill out comment cards at the meeting or submit comments through the on site court reporter. Additionally, comments can be submitted via email at airport@a2gov.org through Jan. 13, 2023.

You can read the updated draft EA here.

Council Chambers are located on the second floor of Larcom City Hall at 301 E. Huron Street.