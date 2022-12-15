Ann Arbor’s TheRide announces holiday schedule

ANN ARBOR – The Ann Arbor Area Transportation Authority, known as TheRide, will not have fixed-route buses or its FlexRide East/West or A-Ride services on Christmas, Dec. 25, and New Year’s Day, Jan. 1, 2023.

TheRide’s main office, at 2700 S. Industrial Hwy., the Blake Transit Center and the Ypsilanti Transit Center will also be closed in observance of the holidays.

Additionally, fixed-route bus services will end early on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve. The last bus at Blake Transit Center will leave at 6:45 p.m., with the last bus arriving at the Ypsilanti Transit Center at 7 p.m.

Between Dec. 26-Jan. 2, bus routes 4 and 62 will have reduced services and routes 63 and 64 will not operate.

Offices will reopen and regular bus services will resume on Dec. 26, and Jan. 2., 2023.

Those in need of a lift during the holiday break can use TheRide’s shared FlexRide Holiday Service, which takes passengers to designate areas within Ann Arbor and Ypsilanti. Rides cost $5 per person with discounts available to those with valid go!passes, seniors with AAATA GoldRide cards and those with disabilities who have an A-Ride identification card.

The FlexRide Holiday will operate between Service hours from 6 a.m. -11:45 p.m. on Christmas and New Year’s Day.

TheRide’s FlexRide Late Night Service will run from 7 p.m. to the following 6 a.m. on Christmas Eve to Christmas, and from New Year’s Eve to New Year’s Day.

Reservations for either service can be made with the MODE Car App or by calling 734-528-5432.