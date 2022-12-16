FestiFools canceled for 2023 as organizers ‘reimagine’ Ann Arbor event

ANN ARBOR – The organizers of the wacky and wildly creative annual art exhibition-meets-parade FestiFools announced on its website that it will be taking a break for 2023 as they re-envision the event.

The event, which invites public participation and unlimited creativity, features larger-than-life papier-mâché puppets and general foolishness for a one-hour parade each spring.

The event took a two-year hiatus at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and returned this year at a new location on State Street between William Street and South University Ave.

Organizers hinted that they will be seeking public input as they decide the future of the beloved community event.

Here’s the full statement that was recently posted on its website:

Once upon a time, in a land full of Fools, gi-normous puppets roamed the streets. They were sculpted + imagined + molded + filled with joy by a master puppeteer, students + friends from all through the land. They spent most of their days just hanging around waiting in a castle for the big celebration day each Spring.

But, one sad day, a terrible plague came to the land. The puppets had to stay inside for 2 YEARS! And the next year, even though there was so much uncertainty, they gingerly stepped out in the Spring and performed on the streets once again.

But the uncertainty got them dreaming and they decided that they needed to reimagine what future Spring celebrations could be. So they are resting this year. And the Foolish community will be gathering together to see what it will look like for years to come. And they’ll want to hear from YOU. Listen for the town crier to shout the details soon.

For more information and updates, visit www.assembli.us/festifools.