Watch: Jeep on car hauler strikes overpass in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR – A Jeep being transported by a car hauler struck the Stone School Road overpass while traveling on eastbound I-94 around 6 p.m. on Thursday.
Ann Arbor Fire Department officials said that the top of the Jeep was ripped off. Photos and video of the incident show the debris on eastbound I-94. The right lane of the highway was temporarily closed, according to MDOT.
“The car hauler did not stop and was unable to be located. A dealership is getting a convertible tomorrow they didn’t order...” officials wrote in a social media post.
“This incident could have been much more serious. MDOT inspected the bridge for structural damage. AAFD removed the vehicle debris from the travel lanes.”