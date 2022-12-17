31º

Watch: Jeep on car hauler strikes overpass in Ann Arbor

“A dealership is getting a convertible tomorrow they didn’t order...”

Sarah Parlette, Associated Producer

Debris from the roof of a Jeep that struck the Stone School Road overpass on eastbound I-94. (Ann Arbor Fire Department)

ANN ARBOR – A Jeep being transported by a car hauler struck the Stone School Road overpass while traveling on eastbound I-94 around 6 p.m. on Thursday.

Ann Arbor Fire Department officials said that the top of the Jeep was ripped off. Photos and video of the incident show the debris on eastbound I-94. The right lane of the highway was temporarily closed, according to MDOT.

“The car hauler did not stop and was unable to be located. A dealership is getting a convertible tomorrow they didn’t order...” officials wrote in a social media post.

“This incident could have been much more serious. MDOT inspected the bridge for structural damage. AAFD removed the vehicle debris from the travel lanes.”

Check out video given to AAFD below:

Sarah has worked for WDIV since June 2018. She covers community events, good eats and small businesses in Ann Arbor and has a Master's degree in Applied Linguistics from Grand Valley State University.

