Mike Morse announces NIL deal with 5 Michigan football players, including TV commercials, billboards

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Attorney Mike Morse announced he has reached an expanded Name, Image, and Likeness deal with five Michigan football players, which will include the players being on billboard and in television commercials.

Morse, founder of the Mike Morse Law Firm, launched an NIL deal with Michigan defensive lineman Mike Morris in November. The TV commercial played on the similarity of their names.

“The response to our initial NIL partnership with Mike Morris has been overwhelming, so the idea to expand upon it was a no-brainer,” Morse said. “We’re thrilled to support these incredible student-athletes and work with them on unique ways to promote the Mike Morse Law Firm brand.”

Morris will now be joined by teammates Olusegun Oluwatimi, Trevor Keegan, Kris Jenkins, and Junior Colson.

The NIL deal includes television commercials, social media promotions, and billboards around Metro Detroit, Morse announced. Morse and his mother, Sue, will also be involved in the commercials.

The ads are set to start airing just before the Fiesta Bowl semifinal on Dec. 31. No. 2 Michigan will play No. 3 TCU for a chance to play the winner of No. 1 Georgia and No. 4 Ohio State in the national championship.

“This team has made such an impact on the local community,” Morse said. “I can’t think of a better way to ring in the New Year than with a Wolverine win.”

Morris was recently named the Big Ten Defensive Lineman of the Year. Oluwatimi won the Rimington Award as the nation’s best center and the Outland Trophy as the nation’s top interior offensive lineman.

Keegan has started on the best offensive line in college football each of the past two seasons, helping the unit win two straight Joe Moore awards.

Colson, a sophomore linebacker, leads the team with 95 tackles -- 28 more than anyone else on the roster.

Jenkins is fifth on the team with 50 tackles and also has 3.5 tackles for loss, two sacks, and 27 solo tackles.