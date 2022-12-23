Lineup announced for night one of 46th Ann Arbor Folk Fest

ANN ARBOR – The Ann Arbor Folk Festival is returning for its 46th year and its first in-person format since 2020.
This year, Folk Fest is changing things up by hosting an in-the-round performance on Friday night on the Ark stage and finishing out the event on Saturday at Hill Auditorium.
Night one’s smaller-scale performance has been dubbed “BanjoFest” and features four multi-instrumentalists.
The event will be headlined by Valerie June, a critically acclaimed and Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter who is also a published poet.
June curated a lineup of women musicians for the evening, including Thao, Yasmin Williams and Michigan native Rachael Davis.
The performance will take place on Friday, Jan. 27 at 8 p.m.
Tickets:
- Platinum Circle (within first 4 rows, front and center): $250
- Gold Circle (in drink rail areas): $120
- General Admission: $45
Tickets are on sale now online or by phone at 734-763-8587.
The Ark is located at 316 Main St.
For more information, visit www.theark.org.