Lineup announced for night one of 46th Ann Arbor Folk Fest

Patrons line up outside The Ark on Main Street ahead of a show.

ANN ARBOR – The Ann Arbor Folk Festival is returning for its 46th year and its first in-person format since 2020.

This year, Folk Fest is changing things up by hosting an in-the-round performance on Friday night on the Ark stage and finishing out the event on Saturday at Hill Auditorium.

Night one’s smaller-scale performance has been dubbed “BanjoFest” and features four multi-instrumentalists.

The event will be headlined by Valerie June, a critically acclaimed and Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter who is also a published poet.

June curated a lineup of women musicians for the evening, including Thao, Yasmin Williams and Michigan native Rachael Davis.

The performance will take place on Friday, Jan. 27 at 8 p.m.

Tickets:

Platinum Circle (within first 4 rows, front and center): $250

Gold Circle (in drink rail areas): $120

General Admission: $45

Tickets are on sale now online or by phone at 734-763-8587.

The Ark is located at 316 Main St.

For more information, visit www.theark.org.