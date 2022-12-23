3º

Lineup announced for night one of 46th Ann Arbor Folk Fest

Folk Fest is largest annual fundraiser for local folk music venue The Ark

Meredith Bruckner, Community News Producer, All About Ann Arbor

Patrons line up outside The Ark on Main Street ahead of a show. (The Ark)

ANN ARBOR – The Ann Arbor Folk Festival is returning for its 46th year and its first in-person format since 2020.

This year, Folk Fest is changing things up by hosting an in-the-round performance on Friday night on the Ark stage and finishing out the event on Saturday at Hill Auditorium.

Night one’s smaller-scale performance has been dubbed “BanjoFest” and features four multi-instrumentalists.

The event will be headlined by Valerie June, a critically acclaimed and Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter who is also a published poet.

June curated a lineup of women musicians for the evening, including Thao, Yasmin Williams and Michigan native Rachael Davis.

The performance will take place on Friday, Jan. 27 at 8 p.m.

Tickets:

  • Platinum Circle (within first 4 rows, front and center): $250
  • Gold Circle (in drink rail areas): $120
  • General Admission: $45

Tickets are on sale now online or by phone at 734-763-8587.

The Ark is located at 316 Main St.

For more information, visit www.theark.org.

Meredith has worked for WDIV since August 2017 and was voted one of Washtenaw County's best journalists in 2019 by eCurrent's readers. She covers the community of Ann Arbor and has a Master's degree in International Broadcast Journalism from City University London, UK.

