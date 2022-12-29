38º

Ann Arbor District Library named five star library for 15th consecutive year

Sarah Parlette, Associated Producer

The downtown branch of the Ann Arbor District Library. (Sarah M. Parlette / WDIV)

ANN ARBOR – Tree Town’s much-loved library system has been named a five-star library by Library Journal once again.

This is the Ann Arbor District Library’s fifteenth year to receive an America Star Libraries five-star rating.

It has received the same ranking every year since the rating system was created in 2008.

“AADL is honored to receive this recognition from Library Journal for the 15th year in a row,” said AADL board of trustees president Jim Leija in a release. “The AADL Board extends our sincere congratulations to the AADL staff for this achievement, and our gratitude for all the work they do to ensure that AADL is one of the best library systems in the country.”

Library Journal found its ratings by using seven measures based on per capita output from 2020 fiscal year data supplied by the Institute of Museum and Library Services Public Library Survey. Measures include the circulation of physical and electronic materials, library program attendance, library and librate website visits, online content usage and both public internet users and library wifi sessions.

“The Library Journal Star Index measures how much a community uses its library, and the communities of the AADL district really love to use their libraries! Thank you to all our patrons for all the visiting, borrowing, event attending, and more that happens at the library every day. And especially, thank you for always letting us know what you think about AADL, and how we can better serve, surprise, and delight you when you use your library,” said library director Eli Neiburger.

Here’s which Michigan library received star ratings in 2022:

FIVE STARS

  • Ann Arbor District Library
  • Kent District Library
  • Pinckney Community Public Library
  • West Bloomfield Township Public Library

FOUR STARS

  • Bloomfield Township Public Library:
  • New Buffalo Township Library

THREE STARS

  • Benzie Shores District Library
  • Capital Area District Library
  • Leelanau Township Library
  • Pentwater Township Library
  • Plymouth District Library
  • Saugatuck-Douglas District Library

About the Author:

Sarah has worked for WDIV since June 2018. She covers community events, good eats and small businesses in Ann Arbor and has a Master's degree in Applied Linguistics from Grand Valley State University.

