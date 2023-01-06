Doing dry January? Try these nonalcoholic drinks around Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR – If you rang in the new year a little too hard and promised to give up alcohol for January, you’re not alone.

Around 35% of Americans gave up alcohol in January 2022, according to a study by CGA. Now known as Dry January, the first 31 days of the year are for making New Year’s resolutions and breaking alcohol-related habits.

The movement was popularized by a British group, Alcohol Change UK, and has been gaining momentum now that potential health benefits are being supported. Some of these include weight loss, improved liver function and healthier skin, according to the American Heart Association.

If you’re trying to reduce your alcohol consumption but aren’t sure what else to drink, we’ve got some suggestions.

Here are 4 nonalcoholic drinks to try in Ann Arbor:

1. Cut out alcohol

Giving up alcohol doesn’t mean giving up visiting eateries and bars with friends.

Detroit Street Filling Station, ROOT and many other downtown restaurants offer non-alcoholic cocktails. Some are non-boozy classics, like a Shirley Temple, while others are unique creations from their hosts.

2. Do a coffee pairing

New year, new tray. Dozer Coffee has switched up its tray project for January and is now offering new drink and pastry pairings. Grab a friend and sit down to enjoy two gingersnap cappuccinos, two kringle berry sodas and two cardamon chai cookies.

If the idea of a coffee flight is enticing, stop by Vertex Coffee Roaster and try its latte flight with signature or rotating drinks.

3. Drink more tea

Switch out booze for black tea, or any of the teas at TeaHaus. The Kerrytown business recently reopened its new, larger space after months of renovations and now has a bar in addition to its menu of pastries and teas.

Try a cup of its daily brew with a French macaron or sit down for a full English tea service held on the last full weekend of every month.

4. Exchange cocktails for chocolate

It’s cold out, which means Le Bon Macaron has drinking chocolate, called Chocolate Chaud, on the menu. The rich, thick chocolate drink isn’t your typical out-of-a-packet hot chocolate and can be thinned with steamed milk.

If that’s not enough, walk a few blocks to Mindo Chocolate Makers and try its drinking chocolate in the Kerrytown shop or take a bag home with you. The shop boasts that it’s like “the most delicious dark chocolate bar you’ve ever had in liquid form.”