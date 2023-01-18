Tickets now available for United Way Power of the Purse event in Ann Arbor

Power of the Purse fundraiser at The Kensington Hotel on March 14, 2018 (Photo: Meredith Bruckner)

ANN ARBOR – United Way of Washtenaw County has announced that tickets are now available for its 15th annual Power of the Purse.

The event will take place on March 8 at Washtenaw Community College’s Morris Lawrence Building. The event recognizes women who make a difference in the community and supports programs that benefit women in Washtenaw County.

UWWC’s Woman of the Year for 2023 is Kathy Sample, owner of Argus Farm Stop. Sample will be honored at the event, which features a purse auction of 100 designer handbags, raffle baskets, dinner and drinks.

The Power of the Purse Committee is also currently accepting purse, raffle and monetary donations. Sponsorships for the event are still available, according to a release.

For more information and to purchase tickets visit www.uwwashtenaw.org/pop.

Since its inception, the UWWC branch of Women United has granted more than $362,000 to local nonprofits.