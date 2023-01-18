42º

All About Ann Arbor

Tickets now available for United Way Power of the Purse event in Ann Arbor

Annual event celebrates 15 years

Meredith Bruckner, Community News Producer, All About Ann Arbor

Tags: Ann Arbor, United Way, Power of the Purse, United Way of Washtenaw County, Washtenaw County, Washtenaw Community College, Event, Fundraiser, Auction, Philanthropy, Ann Arbor Events, Kathy Sample, Argus Farm Stop
Power of the Purse fundraiser at The Kensington Hotel on March 14, 2018 (Photo: Meredith Bruckner)

ANN ARBOR – United Way of Washtenaw County has announced that tickets are now available for its 15th annual Power of the Purse.

The event will take place on March 8 at Washtenaw Community College’s Morris Lawrence Building. The event recognizes women who make a difference in the community and supports programs that benefit women in Washtenaw County.

UWWC’s Woman of the Year for 2023 is Kathy Sample, owner of Argus Farm Stop. Sample will be honored at the event, which features a purse auction of 100 designer handbags, raffle baskets, dinner and drinks.

The Power of the Purse Committee is also currently accepting purse, raffle and monetary donations. Sponsorships for the event are still available, according to a release.

For more information and to purchase tickets visit www.uwwashtenaw.org/pop.

Since its inception, the UWWC branch of Women United has granted more than $362,000 to local nonprofits.

Copyright 2023 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Meredith has worked for WDIV since August 2017 and was voted one of Washtenaw County's best journalists in 2019 by eCurrent's readers. She covers the community of Ann Arbor and has a Master's degree in International Broadcast Journalism from City University London, UK.

email