The Farm at Trinity Health Ann Arbor to host annual Luminary Walk on Saturday

ANN ARBOR – Beat back the winter blues with family-friendly activities at the Farm at Trinity Health Ann Arbor on Saturday.

This year’s annual Luminary Walk will take place between 4-7 p.m., and will include children’s activities, bonfires, live music, exercise opportunities and lit nature trails for those wanting a nature walk.

Attendees will also be able to buy food and drinks from local vendors.

Local food and drink vendors will be at the event for illuminated nature trails, exercise opportunities, activities for kids, bonfires, live music and entertainment, and more! Food and beverages will be available for purchase from several local vendors.

The Farm at Trinity Health Ann Arbor is at 5557 McAuley Dr.