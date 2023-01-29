27º

All About Ann Arbor

The Farm at Trinity Health Ann Arbor to host annual Luminary Walk on Saturday

Free family friendly event to include activities, music, bonfires

Sarah Parlette, Associated Producer

The Farm at Trinity Health Ann Arbor. (Saint Joseph Mercy Hospital/ The Farm at St. Joe's)

ANN ARBOR – Beat back the winter blues with family-friendly activities at the Farm at Trinity Health Ann Arbor on Saturday.

This year’s annual Luminary Walk will take place between 4-7 p.m., and will include children’s activities, bonfires, live music, exercise opportunities and lit nature trails for those wanting a nature walk.

Attendees will also be able to buy food and drinks from local vendors.

The Farm at Trinity Health Ann Arbor is at 5557 McAuley Dr.

Sarah has worked for WDIV since June 2018. She covers community events, good eats and small businesses in Ann Arbor and has a Master's degree in Applied Linguistics from Grand Valley State University.

