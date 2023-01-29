Two Ann Arbor eateries named semifinalists for James Beard Awards

ANN ARBOR – Chefs in Tree Town are making sure the city becomes known for its award-worthy eateries.

Two Ann Arbor restaurants, Miss Kim and Spencer, are semifinalists for awards from the James Beard Foundation.

Spencer, located at 113 E. Liberty St., is in the running for an “Outstanding Wine and Other Beverages Program.”

This is the first time the locavore eatery and wine shop has been on the list. It is known for its wine selection and seasonal menu, and has a pantry of for-sale items available during its wine shop hours.

Miss Kim chef Ji Hye Kim is once again a semifinalist for “Best Chef: Great Lakes.” She was previously named on the list in 2022 and was the only Michigan chef honored at that time.

Kim leads the team at her Kerrytown eatery, at 415 N. 5th Ave., which offers imaginative Korean food and comfort favorites.

James Beard nominations and awards are highly respected and highlight exceptional chefs, restaurateurs, authors and journalists. Nominees will be announced on March 29 with winners later announced on June 5, 2023, during the James Beard Restaurant and Chef Awards Ceremony in Chicago.

Read more: 2023 James Beard Awards: Here are the Michigan restaurants, chefs who made the semifinalist list