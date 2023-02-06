Ann Arbor-based LynxDx launches non-invasive prostate cancer screening

ANN ARBOR – Diagnostic solutions developer LynxDx, Inc. has launched MyProstateScore 2.0 -- a data-driven, non-invasive prostate cancer screening test that uses a urine sample.

According to the company, its screening test is highly accurate and is meant to guide clinical decisions for those with abnormal digital rectal exam findings or elevated prostate-specific antigen.

Developed based on work by research scientists at the University of Michigan, MPS2 aims to help reduce the number of unnecessary prostate biopsies performed each year.

“MyProstateScore 2.0 is a highly accurate, non-invasive post-DRE urine test capable of assessing with accuracy a patient’s individualized risk of having clinically significant prostate cancer,” LynxDx chief medical and commercial officer Spencer Heaton said in a statement. “This insight enables providers and patients to determine the most appropriate next steps in the patient’s care, as the path is unique for each person.

“Our goal is to offer the highest accuracy in the market through stratified intuitive results, avoid unnecessary testing and provide an improved patient experience.”

Approximately one in eight men will receive a prostate cancer diagnoses in his lifetime, according to the American Cancer Society. Survival rates as high as 100 percent can be achieved if it is caught early and contained within the prostate.

MPS2 has the ability to detect T2:ERG gene fusion as well as 17 other genetic biomarkers when screening patient urine samples.

“Using these 18 unique biomarkers, MPS2 assesses the risk of prostate cancer with optimized, cohort specific accuracy: 95 percent negative predictive value (NPV) for biopsy naive patients and 99 percent NPV for patients with a prior negative biopsy,” reads a release. “For biopsy naive patients, MPS2 is a standalone biomarker test. For patients with a prior negative biopsy, relevant clinical factors specific to a patient are included in the algorithm.”

According to LynxDx, the test is able to provide an insightful glimpse into each patient’s individual risk of cancer that may be clinically significant due to a high level of personalization.

“By using MPS2, clinicians can more confidently inform their patients whether or not a clinically significant cancer is present, or if their elevated PSA result was due to other factors,” Heaton said in a statement. “This is critical in determining whether a biopsy is needed as a next step in the diagnostic process. MPS2 offers patients peace of mind and potentially life-saving early detection through a simple risk assessment test. Ultimately our goal is to apply evidence-based, personalized data to improve people’s lives.”

For more information about LynxDx and MyProstateScore 2.0, visit lynxdx.com.