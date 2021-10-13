Ann Arbor Police Department searching for teen missing since September

Monique White has been missing from her family home since Sept. 14.

ANN ARBOR – The Ann Arbor Police Department has turned to the public for help in searching for a teenager missing since Sept. 14.

In a social media post on Wednesday morning, officials shared that the family of Monique White is looking for any leads in the case. White was last seen at home in mid-September and there have reportedly been sightings of her in Eastpointe.

According to the release, she is a 14-year-old Black female, is 5′9′', weighs 100lbs, and has brown eyes and long braided hair.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Ann Arbor Police Department at 734-794-6920 or 9-1-1.