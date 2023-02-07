Ann Arbor superintendent addresses hoax calls amid second Huron High incident

Huron High School is tied for first in the state for highest number of semi-finalists. Credit: AAPS

ANN ARBOR – Ann Arbor Public Schools superintendent Jeanice Swift addressed hoax calls to schools across the state on Tuesday, which involved a threat made to Huron High School.

The phenomenon, known as “swatting,” involves fake threats aimed to generate a robust law enforcement response, according to the Ann Arbor Police Department.

Law enforcement officials are currently investigating throughout Michigan, including in Detroit, Jackson and Okemos.

The incidents also drew a response from Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel, who said threats are a serious crime and those who make them could face criminal charges.

“Threats of violence in our schools disrupt the classroom, tax our local law enforcement agencies and harm our students’ sense of safety,” Nessel said in a statement. “Whether these are real threats made by those intent on doing harm or pranks made by kids trying to get a day off, they are real crimes with real consequences. It’s critical that adults and students alike understand the seriousness of these threats and the criminal charges they could face.”

In her statement, Nessel said those who make threats of violence to schools could face felonies, prison time and fines of up to $50,000.

“Here in Ann Arbor, a non-credible anonymous call came to the Ann Arbor Police Department this morning reporting an incident at Huron High School,” wrote Swift. “The AAPD contacted the AAPS immediately, responding within minutes, and there were no incidents to report at the school. Huron parents were informed right away of this situation.”

At approximately 8:44am the AAPD received a call on the non-emergency line about a shooting at Huron High school. The call was transferred to 911, with the caller claiming to be a teacher and that a student shot another student in a classroom. (1/4) pic.twitter.com/u7lK33lT8u — Ann Arbor Police (@A2Police) February 7, 2023

This is the second such threat made to Huron High School this school year. On Dec. 9, 2022, the school went into lockdown after a threat was made on Instagram, according to officials.

Parents flocked to the school grounds after students began calling and sending messages explaining that they were in a holding pattern in their classrooms while police walked the building.

At the time, A4 obtained this photo of a long line of parents waiting for their children to exit the building.

A photo taken by a Huron High School student during a lockdown following a school shooting threat appears to show parents lining up outside the school to pick up their children on Dec. 9, 2022. (Harry Westphal)

Swift said the district will continue to work with law enforcement to investigate the calls.

She added that school continued as usual on Tuesday after students and staff at Huron High School were deemed safe by authorities.