Lockdown lifted at Ann Arbor’s Huron High School after threat made on social media

ANN ARBOR – Students at Huron High School were in a holding pattern in classrooms for part of the morning on Friday amid an alleged school shooting threat that emerged on Instagram, district officials said.

Parents received an email from Huron Principal Che’ Carter on Friday saying that members of the Ann Arbor Police Department were on site and that students were remaining in class as authorities investigate.

“We are following up with Ann Arbor Police Department and AAPS administration,” wrote Carter. “We are following our safety procedures while we assess the situation.”

Carter added he will share information as it becomes available.

Ann Arbor Public Schools shared the following statement with A4 via email:

“Huron High School is currently in a hold in classrooms, we are working with the Ann Arbor Police Department who are on site and students are safe. Those responsible for this threat will be held fully accountable for their actions.”