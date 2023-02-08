Tickets available now for Just Between Friends spring consignment sale in Ann Arbor

Shoppers at the Fall 2019 sale.

ANN ARBOR – One of the biggest consignment sales for all things babies, kids and maternity is coming up and tickets are already available for the event.

The semiannual Just Between Friends sale will take place April 19-23 at the Washtenaw Farm Council Grounds.

At the sale, shoppers can browse thousands of gently used items, including strollers, baby gear, maternity wear, kids’ clothes, toys and more.

General admission tickets are free and can be reserved here. Presale tickets to shop the event early will go on sale on March 8.

Parents, grandparents and family members who’ve acquired kids’ items throughout the years can also sign up to sell at the event.

Kids clothing is one of many items at reduced prices at the event (Photo: Just Between Friends Ann Arbor)

Schedule:

Wednesday, April 19: Seller presale (9 a.m.-9 p.m.) and presale shopping (4 p.m.-9 p.m.)

Thursday, April 20: Presale shopping (9-11 a.m.). Opens to the public at noon

Friday, April 21: Open to the public (10 a.m.-5 p.m.)

Saturday, April 22: Open to the public (9 a.m.-12:30 p.m.), half price presale (4-6 p.m.) and half price sale (6-8 p.m.)

Sunday, April 23: Half price sale: 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

For more updates, including a sneak peek of the sale, you can check the event’s Facebook page.

You can learn more by visiting www.annarbor.jbfsale.com.

Washtenaw Farm Council Grounds is located at 5045-5093 Ann Arbor-Saline Rd. in Saline.