Burlington store coming to Ann Arbor’s Maple Village this spring

Meredith Bruckner, Community News Producer, All About Ann Arbor

Clothing on a rack. (Julia Filirovska | Pexels)

ANN ARBOR – Burlington Stores, Inc. has announced it will be opening a new location in Ann Arbor this spring.

The eighth Michigan store from the national off-price retailer will be opening in Maple Village at 215 Maple Rd.

According to a release, Burlington stores offer up to 60% off other retailers’ prices on brand name items for the entire family and home.

Burlington’s merchandise includes:

  • Ladies’ apparel and accessories
  • Menswear
  • Casual finds for kids
  • Footwear for everyone
  • Everything for baby
  • Home décor items
  • Pet care and toys

The brand has not yet released a grand opening date.

The new location is currently hiring local employees. To learn more about job opportunities, visit BurlingtonStores.jobs.

