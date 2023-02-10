Burlington store coming to Ann Arbor’s Maple Village this spring

ANN ARBOR – Burlington Stores, Inc. has announced it will be opening a new location in Ann Arbor this spring.
The eighth Michigan store from the national off-price retailer will be opening in Maple Village at 215 Maple Rd.
According to a release, Burlington stores offer up to 60% off other retailers’ prices on brand name items for the entire family and home.
Burlington’s merchandise includes:
- Ladies’ apparel and accessories
- Menswear
- Casual finds for kids
- Footwear for everyone
- Everything for baby
- Home décor items
- Pet care and toys
The brand has not yet released a grand opening date.
The new location is currently hiring local employees. To learn more about job opportunities, visit BurlingtonStores.jobs.