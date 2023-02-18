Ann Arbor police asking for help identifying possible burglar

Police are looking for help identifying this man, who is linked to break-ins at Ann Arbor businesses.

ANN ARBOR – Police are asking the public to help identify a person of interest connected to recent break-ins at downtown Ann Arbor businesses.

Over the past few weeks, several break-ins have happened on the 300 block of South 5th Avenue. The most recent happened this week (Feb. 12-18).

Officials shared a photo of a man believed to have broken a window and stolen several items from a business on Jan. 8.

Those who can identify the man should call Ann Arbor Police Department at 734-794-6920. Information can be called into a confidential tip line at 734-794-6939 734.794.6939 or shared at TIPS@a2gov.org.