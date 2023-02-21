University of Michigan drops COVID-19 vaccine requirement for some community members

FILE - A healthcare worker fills a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at Jackson Memorial Hospital on Oct. 5, 2021, in Miami. Lawyers for a group of Navy SEALS and other Navy personnel who oppose a COVID-19 vaccination requirement on religious grounds want a federal appeals court to keep alive their legal fight against the Biden administration, even though the requirement has been lifted. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)

(Lynne Sladky, Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)