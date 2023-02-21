University of Michigan drops COVID-19 vaccine requirement for some community members

ANN ARBOR – University of Michigan has updated its COVID-19 vaccination policy, school officials announced on Monday.
Under the updated policy, certain individuals within the U-M community will no longer need to show proof of vaccination from COVID-19.
According to an email sent out to the U-M community, the revisions include:
- The existing COVID-19 vaccination requirement has been revised to apply only to UM-Ann Arbor students living in Michigan Housing.
- The policy no longer applies to students living off campus or employees outside of clinical settings. Some units will have their own policies in place, such as vaccinations required for healthcare or field placements.
- Michigan Medicine will maintain its current policy, and nothing is changing for its faculty, staff, and learners.
- Students living in UM-Ann Arbor Michigan Housing in fall 2023 will need to submit proof of receiving the bivalent omicron booster or have an approved medical or religious exemption by May 15.
- Also by May 15 these same students will need to submit proof of five routine childhood vaccinations or complete an attestation stating that they are not vaccinated and understand they may be subject to additional public health protocols should there be a public health need.
“By focusing on students in Michigan Housing, where many will be new to the Ann Arbor campus this fall, we can mitigate the risk of disruption caused by infectious disease and still maintain our high level of existing immunity within our community,” read an email written by U-M President Santa J. Ono and Chief Health Officer Robert D. Ernst.
The officials said the changes to the school’s vaccination policy reflect a turning point in the pandemic and align with the upcoming end to federal emergency declarations.
Read the new policy here.