Ann Arbor Public Schools to close for third day on Friday amid power outages

ANN ARBOR – Ann Arbor Public Schools will be closed for a third day on Friday due to widespread power outages affecting school buildings.

In total, 19 school campuses were still without power as of 4 p.m. on Thursday and will not have power on Friday, according to AAPS officials.

All after school activities will also be canceled on Friday.

In an announcement sent out to the school community, Superintendent Jeanice Swift said DTE officials shared that they aim to restore power to schools across southeast Michigan by Monday.

“As soon as power is restored, we will work to reset systems in our buildings, including HVAC, internet, phones and some critical safety services, to ensure the safe operation of our schools,” wrote Swift. “Our Food Services team will also continue working hard over this weekend on the logistics necessary to provide meals when students return.”

Swift shared Food Gatherers Find Food website, which lists emergency food pantries throughout Washtenaw County. In addition, here is a list of daytime warming centers in the county.

“We will continue to work with our City, County and University of Michigan emergency operations team to remain updated on this outage situation and the unfolding impacts,” Swift wrote. “We will work vigorously to prepare our buildings and grounds for a safe return of students and staff, and we will remain in close contact with our AAPS community over this weekend regarding this situation as additional updates of significance unfold.”