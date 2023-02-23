33º

All About Ann Arbor

Here’s a list of warming centers in Washtenaw County right now

Meredith Bruckner, Community News Producer, All About Ann Arbor

Ice covers a tree in Chicago, Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023. Mixed winter precipitation, including freezing rain, sleet, and moderate to heavy snow, will continue into the evening across portions of Wisconsin, lower Michigan, and far northern Illinois. (AP photo/Nam Y. Huh) (Nam Y. Huh, Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

ANN ARBOR – A severe ice storm downed power lines and trees, causing thousands to lose power in Washtenaw County on Wednesday.

Many residents are still without power Thursday morning.

For those still without power and seeking a place to warm up or charge their devices, there are several locations throughout the county with open doors.

Here’s a list of winter havens:

  • All Ann Arbor District Library branches
  • Veterans Memorial (2150 Jackson Road)
  • Briarwood Mall
  • Chelsea Library
  • Dexter Library
  • Manchester Library
  • Northville Library
  • Saline Library
  • Salem-South Lyon Library
  • Washtenaw County Human Services Building (Atrium)
  • All Ypsilanti District Library branches
  • Milan Library

These warming centers are open to the public throughout the winter months.

