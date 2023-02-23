Here’s a list of warming centers in Washtenaw County right now

ANN ARBOR – A severe ice storm downed power lines and trees, causing thousands to lose power in Washtenaw County on Wednesday.
Many residents are still without power Thursday morning.
For those still without power and seeking a place to warm up or charge their devices, there are several locations throughout the county with open doors.
Here’s a list of winter havens:
- All Ann Arbor District Library branches
- Veterans Memorial (2150 Jackson Road)
- Briarwood Mall
- Chelsea Library
- Dexter Library
- Manchester Library
- Northville Library
- Saline Library
- Salem-South Lyon Library
- Washtenaw County Human Services Building (Atrium)
- All Ypsilanti District Library branches
- Milan Library
For more information, including addresses and openings hours, click here.
These warming centers are open to the public throughout the winter months.