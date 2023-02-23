School closings: Washtenaw Community College cancels on campus classes for Thursday

Why don't you want to see icicles? (WDIV)

ANN ARBOR – Students with in-person classes at Washtenaw Community College are getting a snow day on Thursday.

Officials have canceled on-campus classes, events and activities for the day due to inclement weather.

Virtual events and online classes are still happening, campus officials wrote on social media.

On-campus events and classes were also canceled on Wednesday because of the weather.

WCCAlert: On-campus classes, events and activities have been cancelled for Thursday, Feb. 23 due to inclement weather. Online classes, virtual classes and virtual services will operate normally.

