School closings: Washtenaw Community College cancels on campus classes for Thursday

Sarah Parlette, Associated Producer

ANN ARBOR – Students with in-person classes at Washtenaw Community College are getting a snow day on Thursday.

Officials have canceled on-campus classes, events and activities for the day due to inclement weather.

Virtual events and online classes are still happening, campus officials wrote on social media.

On-campus events and classes were also canceled on Wednesday because of the weather.

More: Metro Detroit school closings: Check the list here for Feb. 23, 2023

